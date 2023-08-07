I bought my first land with money 'showered' on me by Asante Kotoko fans - Sarfo Gyamfi

Sports News of Monday, 7 August 2023

Asante Kotoko legend says he bought his first land in Kumasi after he scored a brace to secure Kotoko a 5-1 victory over Zamalek in 1987.



According to the former Ghanaian international, it came as a surprise to him because, after the victory, his journey from the Stadium to Bantama fetched him Gh₵550,000 from fans who were impressed with his performance.



Gyamfi who played for Asante Kotoko from 1984 to 1990 described how generous the fans were towards the entire players because they played their hearts out for the club.



Speaking to Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, he said “When I scored the two important goals for Asante Kotoko, from the Stadium to Bantama, I got Gh₵550,000 from the fans and I bought this my first land for Gh₵450,000. I bought the land days after I received the money”



“It did not end there, days later in that same week, I went to Makola in Accra and I got Gh₵650,000. These were monies fans threw at me. I had this secretary who gathered all the monies thrown at me. When you serve Kotoko well, it pays off”, he added.



Sarfo Gyamfi was part of Ghana’s squad that participated at the 1992 Africa Cup where Ghana reached the final but lost to Ivory Coast via penalties.



He has played professional football in Ghana, Nigeria, and Europe and he is known as "The Black President" by Asante Kotoko fans when he played for the Porcupine Warriors for six years before he retired from active football in 1998.











