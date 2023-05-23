I borrowed to fund my son’s bouts, now I’m being humiliated over debts – Isaac Dogboe’s father laments

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Paul Dogboe, father of former WBO Super Bantamweight Champion, Isaac Dogboe has disclosed that he borrowed money to fund bouts of his son, Isaac ‘the Royal Storm’ Dogboe and he is currently being sued by sponsors.



Isaac Dogboe, last two years, officially announced his decision to part ways with his father as his manager, a decision he said is free of any acrimony.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on Happy FM’s Wamputu Sports, Paul Dogboe recounted how many of Isaac Dogboe’s bouts had been funded and how he had struggled to repay those debts since the boxer jumped ships.



“I borrowed monies to fund bouts of Isaac Dogboe when I was still his trainer. It took almost more than 11 years of investments and hard work to put Isaac on the World map.



"I was recently humiliated at the airport about a pending lawsuit over debts unpaid, debts used to fund Isaac’s bouts. We had numerous sponsorship from like Uncle Mitch and others who invested and paid for bouts for Isaac to fight. I do not want anything from my son, all I ask he pays his debts”.



Paul Dogboe, an ex-British Army officer, guided his son to world title success in April 2018 following the defeat of Jessie Magdaleno.



Dogboe participated in the London 2012 Olympics and turned pro afterwards. On the route to winning the WBO title, he defeated the likes of John Neil Tabanao of the Philippines, Julian Aristule of Argentina, and the Mexican pair of Javier Chacon and Caesar Juarez in eliminators.



The 26-year-old boxer, Isaac Dogboe, who switched camp to trainer Barry Hunter and Patrice Harris fell short in his attempt to become a two-division world champion, losing the WBO Featherweight world title fight to Cuban Robeisy Ramirez in April.