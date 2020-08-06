Sports News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: Class FM

I blame Dr Kofi Amoah for GFA and Palmer dispute - Abe Pobee

Normalization Committee President, Dr Kofi Amoah

Football Administrator, Mr Jonathan Abe Pobee, is blaming President of the now defunct Normalization Committee (NC), Dr Kofi Amoah for the ongoing disagreement between the Ghana Football Association and Wilfred Kweku Osei “Palmer”.



According to Abe Pobee, the decision of the NC not to grant Osei Palmer an appeal hearing after disqualification was ill-advised.



He told Accra FM, “I don't expect anything because it won't help Ghana football in any way. It's the same old story. They all belong to one family. Dr. Kofi Amoah didn't help us. He didn’t normalize Ghana football well. All the blame should even go to Dr. Kofi Amoah. He didn't listen to Palmer's appeal, which has brought all these problems.”



Nonetheless, Abe Pobee wants the Court of Arbitration for Sports [CAS] to announce a fair verdict on 1st September, 2020.



“Well, I think CAS should be in a position to give a good ruling. We hope and pray that they will go by the rules and regulations of both FIFA and CAF to give a fair judgement.”.



Osei Palmer was disqualified on ethical grounds from contesting in the 2019 GFA Elections by the Lawyer Frank Davies led Vetting Committee.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.