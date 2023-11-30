I believe I will score more goals – Stephen Muakwala after brace against Nations FC

Sports News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko striker Stephen Mukwala has promised to score more goals after netting a brave in the club’s 4-2 win over Nations FC.



The Porcupine Warriors saw off their city rivals in an FA Cup round of 64 game and passed the test with distinction.



Speaking after the game, a thrilled Mukwala said the goals will be good for his confidence and is looking forward to scoring more goals.



“It (scoring goals) builds my confidence as a player so I believe I’m going to score more and my confidence is coming so I believe I will give my best,” Mukwala told Asante Kotoko media team.



The win over Nations FC means Asante Kotoko have now won three games in a row after earlier victories against Medeama and Legon Cities.



Prosper Narteh Ogum’s team is set to host Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in match week 13 of the Ghana Premier League.