I begged Milovan Rajevac before Muntari was included in 2010 WC squad - Nyantakyi reveals

Sports News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has revealed that he had to beg former Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac on his knees to include Sulley Muntari in his World Cup squad in 2010.



Rajevac, who had placed Muntari on a blacklist due to disciplinary issues, initially left the player out of the Black Stars squad that reached the African Cup of Nations final in 2010.



With the gaffer keen on not drafting Sulley for the World Cup in the same year, Nyantakyi disclosed that he had to beg the Serbian gaffer twice before he agreed to add the former AC Milan and Inter Milan man to his final list for the World Cup.



“Yes, in 2010 I did it. I did it twice, not even once,” the former GFA President said in the interview.



"I had to kneel for Sulley Muntari to be named in Black Stars for the World Cup," he added.



Muntari played four matches, coming as a substitute in three, during the tournament in South Africa.



His only start was in the quarter-finals against Uruguay, in which he scored a spectacular long-range goal.



Ghana was knocked out of the competition after losing 4-2 on penalties to Uruguay after the matches ended one-all in 120 minutes.





