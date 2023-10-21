I ask myself questions on how to play in three competitions - Medeama boss Evans Adotey

Sports News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama SC head coach, Evans Adotey, has revealed that he asks himself questions on how to combine playing in three different competitions.



The Ghana champions will be taking part in the group stage of the CAF Champions League as well as trying to defend the Ghana Premier League title and fighting for honours in the Ghana FA Cup.



Ahead of their league game against Dreams FC this weekend, Adotey said he questions himself on how to go about all three competitions but added that his focus now is on the league.



“I keep asking myself questions as to how to go by the three slots, but as a coach, we need to look at the situation one at a time, so as I’m speaking, all focus is on the Betpawa League.



"Come this weekend, Medeama is getting ready to play as a guest of Dreams FC so preparation is intact as I speak.”