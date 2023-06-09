I apoligised to Coach Ogum but he declined my apology – Nana Yaw Amponsah

Sports News of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has recounted how coach Prosper Narteh Ogum declined his apology.



Speaking to Wontumi Sports on Thursday, the football administrator revealed that he once approached coach Ogum to ask for forgiveness when he was head coach of Asante Kotoko.



He noted that this was at a time he realised things were not working as they used to.



“We hired Prosper Ogum and we performed. At a point, I knelt down and asked Prosper Ogum to forgive me if I have ever disrespected him because I realized that some things are not working well but he declined my apology,” Nana Yaw Amponsah disclosed.



Coach Ogum was the gaffer in charge of Asante Kotoko when the team was crowned champions of the Ghana Premier League at the end of the 2021/22 league season.



He subsequently parted ways with the team and is reportedly set to become the new head coach of Hearts of Oak next season.