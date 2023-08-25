'I answer that when everything is official’ - Mohammed Kudus on Ajax farewell

Sports News of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

As the transfer speculation surrounding Mohammed Kudus intensifies, the Ghanaian international has offered intriguing insights into his potential departure from Ajax.



After his standout performance on Thursday, scoring a hat-trick against Ludogorets, Kudus was asked about his feelings towards leaving Ajax. He responded, "I answer that when everything is official."



Kudus' statement adds an air of suspense to the ongoing negotiations, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the final outcome. Amid strong links with West Ham United, Kudus' words suggest that the chapter of his Ajax journey might be drawing to a close.



The dynamic midfielder's brilliance on the field has attracted significant attention, leading to West Ham United's pursuit of his services. With the Premier League club reportedly in agreement with Ajax over his transfer, Kudus' potential move to the English top flight seems imminent.



Kudus' journey at Ajax, which began in 2020 when he joined from Nordsjaelland, has been marked by remarkable performances and contributions to the team. His recent hat-trick against Ludogorets serves as a testament to his skill and impact on the pitch.



While Kudus' departure from Ajax appears to be on the horizon, his destination remains a point of interest. The personal terms for the 23-year-old have already been established, indicating that he is preparing to sign a five-year contract with the option for an additional sixth year at West Ham United.