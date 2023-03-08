I am very positive we will stay afloat - Tamale City coach Hamza Mohammed

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Tamale City head coach Hamza Mohammed says he is sure his side will not be relegated at the end of the season.



Tamale City played Accra Lions in their match week 20 game which kicked off at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.



Despite creating several goal scoring opportunities, both teams were unable to find the back of the net.



After the break, the visitors proved to be the stronger side and opened the scoring in the 90th minute mark to make 1-0.



Dominic Amponsah strike in the dying embers of the game ensured Accra Lions pick all points at stake over the relegation threatened Tamale City.



"I am very positive we will stay afloat though the results have not been showing we have so many positives in this game. This one and the last game that we played we will tap on it definitely our next one will be against Kumasi King Faisal," coach Hamza said after the game.



"We will take the positives work on it and then make we go and get that three maximum points in Kumasi,"



Tamale City is 17th on the Ghana Premier League table with 20 points.