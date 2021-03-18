I am very happy to return to Medeama SC - Abdul Karim Jabila

Sports News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Medeama SC new signing, Abdul Karim Jabila says he is happy to have rejoined the club ahead of the second round of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Jabila penned a three-year deal to return to the Mauve and Yellows after his passing his mandatory medicals.



He featured for Legon Cities during the first half of the season.



"I am very happy to return to Medeama. I have an unfinished business and hope to complete it in style," Jabila told medeamasc.com



"I can promise that I will give everything in my heart to be a success here."



"Medeama is a great club with huge ambition and I am delighted to be part of this fantastic group."



He becomes the latest signing by the club following the arrival of Zakaria Mumuni, Benjamin Arthur, Coulibaly Zana Oumar, Amed Toure, and Vincent Atinga.