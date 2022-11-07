I am very disappointed with the result against Hearts of Oak - Seth Ablade

Sports News of Monday, 7 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Kotoku Royals head coach Seth Ablade is not happy with the result against Hearts of Oak. According to him, the result is not a fair outcome of the encounter and they deserve at least a point.



Hearts of Oak danger man Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored the only goal in the encounter from the penalty spot on Saturday at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Seth Ablade claims his team should have gotten a penalty in the encounter with the Phobians. He added that despite the defeat he is happy with the overall effort of his players against a top side like Hearts.



“I am happy about the way the players played today. I think the only thing we need to do better is the quality upfront that is what killed us today. I am disappointed because the penalty was too easy. We should have gotten something out of this game,” he said after the game.



Kotoku Royals is 16th on the Ghana Premier League table with four points after five games.