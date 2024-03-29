I am the most experienced among new Hearts of Oak board members - Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe

Sports News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak board re-nominee, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has touted his credentials as the most knowledgeable of the club among all those re-nominated for approval onto the new board.



The outspoken football administrator alongside Vincent Sowah Odotei, Heward-Mills and majority shareholder Togbe Afede are the only members re-nominated from the old board to be on the new one.



The newly appointed members include Delali Anku-Adiamah, Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, Samuel Wilfred Yaw Inkoom, Akwasi Agyeman, and Professor Agyemang Badu Akosa.



Speaking on his re-nomination, Nyaho-Tamakloe said it was deserved.



“I’ve been with Hearts of Oak for over 50 years. There’s nobody on the board who has experience and knows the club better than I know,” he told ghanasportspage.com.



The unveiling of the new board member occurred after an announcement on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.



The approval or otherwise by shareholders will be confirmed or otherwise on April 4 at the club's Annual General Meeting - which has been rescheduled from this coming weekend.