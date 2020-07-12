Sports News of Sunday, 12 July 2020

I am really excited with the directives from Manhyia to Kotoko Board- Coach Frimpong Manso

Former Asante Kotoko stalwart defender Frimpong Manso has lauded the directives from Manhyia to the Board of directors of the club to develop the Youth team.



According to the former coach of the club, the formation of the Youth team for Asante Kotoko will be a feeding ground for the Senior team.



Asantehene, His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has directed the Board of Directors to set up the Asante Kotoko SC academy and establish a new social impact with Asanteman to provide opportunities for the development of the youth within the communities for advancement through sports.



Speaking in an interview with Opemsuo FM, the Nkoranza FC manager revealed how he is so excited about the the new development and he has thrown his weight behind it.



“I am really excited about the directives from Manhyia to the Board to develop Youth side for Asante Kotoko. It is surely the start of an exciting moment for the club.”



“In developing the young players, it demands experienced hands that really have the pre-requisite skills about youth development. And I would want to plead with the Board to consider the old players of the Club who are coaches, and understand the cultural perspectives of the club.”



“This is a project that needs support from all and sundry to see it happening soon. It is a difficult project but when it fully matures its results are nothing short of the best,” he concluded.

