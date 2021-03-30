I am ready to sign for any Ghanaian club - Seidu Bancey

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Former Asante Kotoko forward Seidu Bancey has revealed his readiness to sign for any Ghanaian club that wants his services.



The 30-year-old is currently unattached after terminating his contract with Tunisian side ES Zarzis.



Speaking in an interview with OMY TV, Seidu Bancey who scored 43 goals in 83 games for Kotoko said he is still in top shape and ready to take Ghana football by storm should any club approach him for his services.



"After terminating my contract with ES Zarzis in Tunisia I’m now back to Ghana. I picked up a knee injury but I’m fully fit now and ready for any local team. Even if it’s Kotoko I’m ready to play for the team again."



"Despite me terminating my contract with the North African side if I have another opportunity to sign in a different team there I will accept it," he added.



The experienced striker previously played for Ebusua Dwarfs, Asante Kotoko SC, Smouha SC, Bekaa SC, Espérance Zarzis, and Arba Minch.



Bancey was part of the Ghana U-23 team during the 2011 CAF U-23 Championship qualifications.



He was also a member of the Ghana squad at the 2014 African Nations Championship in South Africa where the Black Stars B finished as runners-up.