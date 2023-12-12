I am ready to play for Ghana - Enoch Adu Kofi

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

In a passionate declaration of commitment, Ekenäs IF midfielder Enoch Adu Kofi is breaking his silence, expressing unwavering readiness to don the Black Stars jersey once again.



Despite consistently delivering stellar performances on the European stage, the 33-year-old has found himself on the periphery of the national squad, last representing Ghana in a friendly against South Africa back in October 2016.



The former FC Nordsjælland, Club Brugge, Malmo FF, and AIK maestro, capped only once by Ghana, voiced his lingering disappointment over the apparent oversight.



"I am ready to play for Ghana, I have been playing active football for the past years," Adu Kofi told Angel Sports.



"My qualities as a midfielder will be impactful if I get the chance to be in the Black Stars squad for the AFCON," he added.



Ghana is in Group B alongside Mozambique, record champions Egypt, and Cape Verde. Ghana will open their 2023 AFCON campaign against Cape Verde on 14th January 2024.