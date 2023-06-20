I am ready to accept offer from Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko - Paa Kwesi Fabin

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Veteran Ghanaian coach, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has offered his services to his former clubs, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.



The former Black Starlets coach has left Adauan Stars following the expiration of his contract in the just-ended 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.



Fabin ended the 2022/23 season in disappointing fashion, leading the Premier League log for long spells before relinquishing the title race to eventual champions Medeama SC.



Speaking to Kumasi-based Akoma FM, the 63-year-old expressed his availability to enter talks with his old employers who are in the hunt for a head coach concurrently.



“I signed a one-year contract with Aduana, and it’s over now. I don’t know what the future holds for me at the moment.”



“Of course, coaching is the job I do for a living, so definitely any team that seeks my services, whether Kotoko or Hearts, I’m available now. If any of them approach me, we will discuss it, and if an agreement is reached, I will take over,” he said.



With Kotoko, Fabin has been head coach twice already, managing the side between September 2009 and April 2010 and returning in February 2018 to spend almost 7 months.



Fabin also coached the Phobians between June 2010 and January 2011. He led Hearts to win the MTN Top 4 Challenge.



Fabin has a reputation for developing young players and having excellent tactical knowledge, making him an attractive prospect for any football club in Ghana.



Currently, both Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are looking for a new boss to take over the reins after finishing the season with assistant coaches Abdulai Gazale and David Ocloo respectively, in acting capacities. Fabin’s return could be a solution to their search.



Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has also had coaching stints with Berekum Arsenal, Heart of Lions FC, Wassaman United, Inter Allies FC, the Ghana U-17 and U-23 male national teams, and Uganda U-20s.