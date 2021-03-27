I am proud to represent my country - Emmanuel Gyasi

Sports News of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Spezia Emmanuel Gyasi says he is proud to have played for his county, after marking his debut in Ghana's 1-1 draw with South Africa in the 2021 AFCON qualifier.



It was his first time in Black Stars jersey and his pride was capped off with a point good enough to get Ghana an AFCON ticket.



Gyasi played the full 90 minutes of the game as he assisted in the Mohammed Kudus' lead for the Black Stars, which was later canceled by Percy Tau.



Qualifying for the AFCON with a game to spare sounds great but to Gyasi, it was the -wish-come-true in his football career that puts the icing on the cake.



"The greatest dream for every football player is to reach the national team, this dream comes true only with hard work, humility and a lot of commitment," he said on his Facebook page.



"I am proud and proud to represent my country.



"Once aspiration, now reality; synonymous with the fact that in life nothing is impossible, with dedication and perseverance, you can get anywhere."



The Black Stars grabbed their AFCON ticket with a game to spare after holding the Bafana Bafana.



Gyasi has been phenomenal for Spezia Calcio, becoming only player to have played in all games for the Italian side this season.