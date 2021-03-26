I am proud to represent Ghana – Emmanuel Gyasi

Sports News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Spezia Calcio forward, Emmanuel Gyasi says he is proud to make his Ghana debut against South Africa in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.



The Black Stars on Thursday held South Africa to a 1-1 draw at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg where the Italy-born striker impressed on his first game for the country.



Gyasi lasted 89 minutes and was replaced by Emmanuel Boateng in the second half.



In a post sighted by Footballghana.com, the player said, "The biggest dream for every football player is to reach the national team, this dream comes true only with hard work, humility, and a lot of commitment. I am proud and proud to represent my country Ghana.”



"Once aspiration, now reality; synonymous with the fact that in life nothing is impossible, with dedication and perseverance, you can get anywhere,” he added.



Gyasi has been impressive in the Italian Serie A this season having bagged four goals with five assists.



He is expected to make his second cap when Ghana plays São Tomé in Accra on Sunday.



