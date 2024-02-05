I am part of the demo – Prophet Kofi Oduro to join march to 'Save Ghana football

Sports News of Monday, 5 February 2024

The founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro has announced his decision to join the upcoming #SaveGhanaFootballNow protest scheduled for February 14, 2024.



During a sermon over the weekend, Prophet Oduro bemoaned the current state of Ghana’s national team, the Black Stars noting the team’s poor performance at the 2023 African Cup of Nations.



He stated that patriotism, which was a key factor in the team’s previous successes is currently missing in the Black Stars.



While blaming the Ghana Football Association for the current state of the team, Prophet Oduro announced his decision to join the upcoming protest being organised by a group of senior sports journalists in Ghana.



“If not for the madness of the GFA, all these things would not happen. So, I am part of that demonstration against the GFA,” he told his congregations.



There has been growing agitation following Ghana’s poor show at the AFCON. The Black Stars were dumped out of the tournament after managing two points from three group matches.



The four time champions have not won an AFCON match since 2017. According to the organisers of the upcoming protest, their aim is to raise public concern to effect radical changes in the management of football citing a decline of the sport in recent times.





Thank you Prophet Kofi Oduro for confirming to join the #SaveGhanaFootball Protest on. 14th February.



It is not even against the GFA alone. It goes deeper.



People in charge of the game underrate the the magnitude of what they hold and toy with it.



