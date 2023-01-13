I am not satisfied with the result against Kotoko - Tamale City assistant coach

Sports News of Friday, 13 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Tamale City assistant coach Hamza Mohammed has stated that he is not happy with the result secured against reigning champions Asante Kotoko.



Asante Kotoko drew 1-1 with Tamale City at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale on match day 11 on Wednesday afternoon.



Kotoko broke the deadlock in the 83rd minute when Issah Nyaabila scored an own goal. The Kumasi-based club was on the verge of taking all three points till Tamale City grabbed an equalizer.



Tamale City scored three minutes after conceding thanks to a strike from Babamu Ibrahim to force the match to end in a 1-1 draw.



Coach Hamza Mohammed after the game expressed his unhappiness about the result and insisted Tamale City will stay afloat.



"I am very satisfied with my boys but I am not satisfied with the points. It is obvious it is not the true reflection of the game I think we should have won this game hands down. But football being what it is we had our chances but we could not finish we were punished by the fast break and an own goal," he said after the game.



"The boys showed character within three minutes we equalized, showing more incursions but unfortunately, we didn't get the winner. We will take it like that and move on I am very positive we will stay afloat though the results have not been showing,"



"We have so many positives in this game this one and the last one we will tap on it definitely our next match will be against Kumasi King Faisal. We will take the positive and make sure we will go and get three maximum points in Kumasi,"