I am not sacred to contract coronavirus - Jordan Ayew

Black Stars striker , Jordan Ayew

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew has said he is not scared of contracting Coronavirus.



The Coronavirus brought the football world to its knees following the breakout of the global pandemic in early January.



However, football finally returned in June with preventive measures across Europe.



According to 28 year old, proper measures have been put in place by authorities to keep them save from the virus.



“I am not afraid of contracting the virus and for me, it’s a difficult time for the world. For some people, its negative, for others it’s positive,” Jordan said in an interview with Ghanaian media.



"For some people it doesn’t really change much so to play in this situation, we get tested every two days or every three days so they are keeping us safe.”



"They are looking after us so there’s no problem. There’s no reason why I should be scared or other people should be scared,” he added.



Jordan Ayew, who finished last season as Palace’s top scorer with nine goals, is eyeing a fruitful 2020-21 campaign.



The English top-flight will start on September 12.



The Coronavirus has killed more than 800,000 people worldwide.

