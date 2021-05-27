I am not retiring now - Jonathan Mensah

Sports News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana and Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah has reiterated that he has no plans to retire from football now.



The former Ashgold defender has been out of the senior national team, the Black Stars after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] in Egypt.



However, Mensah steered Columbus Crew to emerge as the champions of 2019/2020 Major League Soccer for the first time in 12 years, whilst also becoming the first African to lift the MLS Cup for the club.



According to him, he still has a lot of years left in him to compete at a high level.



“I’m going as long as I can, I feel so great!," the former Free State Stars told Citi Sports.



“I am going to be 31 this year and I have never felt this great before.



“Last year I played every single game for the Columbus Crew, I just couldn’t believe it but I am so thankful to God for blessing me with strength.



“I have once labelled an injury-prone player and that motivated me to take my fitness even more seriously and it moved me to a different dimension.



“I am going to play for as long as I can, if I feel good I’m going.”



Jonathan Mensah has so far made 103 appearances for Columbus Crew since joining in 2017 and has scored three goals.



He is a FIFA U-20 World Cup winner in 2009 with Ghana's U-20 side, Black Satellites.