I am not retiring anytime soon - Emmanuel Akuoko

Aduana Stars Captain, Emmanuel Akuoko

Aduana Stars FC Captain, Emmanuel Akuoko has revealed that he’s not quitting football anytime soon and he has more to offer to the local game.



The experienced center-back wants to retire after getting his name into the record books of the Premier League. He is hoping to end his career in 2026 when he is 35-years old.



The 28-year old has been a constant figure for the two times Premier League winners,Aduana Stars.



Speaking to local radio station Ashh FM, he said,“I’m not retiring anytime soon, I still have 6 years in my playing career,”



"That’s when I will end my football career,” he added.

