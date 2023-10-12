'I am not happy with our performance' - Bechem United coach Bismark Kobi Mensah

Sports News of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Bechem United coach Bismark Kobi Mensah has admitted he is not impressed with his side's performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



The Hunters are experiencing a slow start to the season despite finishing third on the league log the previous season further raising concerns about the future of the coach.



Kobi Mensah who replaced Kassim Mingle at the end of last season following the latter's departure to the newly promoted Nations FC has been tasked to build a formidable team to compete in the top-flight league but has thus faced challenges in grinding results winning just a single game in his first four competitive matches.



In an interview with Peace FM, the former Karela United boss stated, "Nothing has happened. I will say that we have had a very bad start to the season which for me is part of the game. But the truth is that it is also good that it has happened this way. I am not happy as well as the players and the supporters. But the truth is that when we are given the time we can turn things around."



"It is better it has started early we have time to correct those wrong things we are doing which are not bringing the results. So as I speak with you I have changed a few things that are a problem for us as a team. So I believe that in moving forward we can turn things around," he added.



Bechem United are preparing for their next Ghana Premier League game against Legon Cities.