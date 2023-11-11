I am not discouraged as Asante Kotoko coach - Prosper Narteh Ogum after difficult start

Sports News of Saturday, 11 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko head coach, Dr Prosper Ogum, says he is determined to turn things around for the club, insisting he will not panic after a slow start into the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors have been uninspiring and currently 14th on the league log with 10 points after 9 games played.



While addressing expectations he needs to meet as a result of his successful run in his previous stint with the club, Dr Ogum called for all Kotoko stakeholders to not panic.



According to him, he is not discouraged as the head coach for the side after their poor start.



“You are looking at my performance now based on what I did previously which you are right…so now you don’t doubt me, you expect that I should be able to do it," he said.



“Why should the coach panic? The moment you panic you have lost it. Why should the leader of a war team panic? You don’t have to panic. We are down but we are not out. For me as a coach, I am not discouraged.”



Asante Kotoko plays FC Samartex 1996 in Samreboi later today at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex with kick off scheduled at 15:00GMT.