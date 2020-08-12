Sports News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

I am matured and ready for a Black Stars call-up - Clifford Aboagye

Midfielder Clifford Aboagye has poured out his readiness to represent the Ghana national team, the Black Stars.



The former Ghana U20 Starlet was instrumental for the Black Satellites during the 2013 and 2015 FIFA World Cups in Turkey and New Zealand respectively.



“It’s every players dream to play for his senior national team and looking at what I did for the U20 as a captain,” Aboagye speaking to Ashh FM.



“I think this is the time for me to represent my country at the senior level and it’s will be a dream come true for coach CK Akonnor to give me that mandate.



“Those who are following my progress here in the Mexican Liga MX league knows I’m ever ready and fully matured for the national team”.



The 25-year-old attacking midfielder plays for FC Tijuana in the Mexican League. They are currently 11th on the league table with three matches played so far.

