I am here to help Saint-Etienne - Dennis Appiah

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

French-born of Ghanaian descent, Dennis Appiah says he is hoping to use his experience to help Saint-Étienne after joining the club.



Appiah joined the club until 2025 from FC Nantes.



The defender joined the French lower side due to lack of games at Saint-Étienne.



Speaking after completing his move, Appiah says he is hoping to help the side with his experience.



"I'm coming to a team that knows how to play football, that's not the problem," he said after joining the club.



"But it needs more aggressiveness to get out of this disaster linked to the club's recent relegation.



"I'm here to bring what I know how to do while bringing my experience so that we can all get out of this difficult situation together," he added.



