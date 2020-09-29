Sports News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

I am happy with the fitness level of the players - Dreams FC coach

Coach Winfred Dormon

Coach Winfred Dormon, during Dreams FC's first group training since the COVID-19 pandemic, expressed satisfaction with the fitness level of his players.



“I am impressed with the fitness level of the players, I wasn’t expecting such sharpness so I must say I am impressed and I was also happy with the attendance. Hopefully, we will get the boys ready before the season starts,” he said at the training grounds.



Dreams FC started it’s pre-season training on Monday morning ahead of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season which starts on November 13.



The training sessions began after the ban on contact sports was lifted by the President of Ghana HE Akufo Addo in his 17th COVID-19 update address to the nation.

