You are here: HomeSports2021 01 05Article 1147085

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

I am happy to have scored the winning goal- Caleb Ekuban

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban is happed to have scored the winning goal for Trabzonspor against Faith Karagumruk.

The game ended 2-1 and although Caleb's first goal was ruled out by VAR, he was able to make the difference.

"I wanted to reflect my feelings on the field today when I came out on the field. I am very happy that I scored the winning goal," he told the media after the game.

"My joy of goal was a move I made to entertain my teammates. The source of energy is my teammates. When I lose the ball, they fight. I also wanted to entertain them."

The former Leeds United man has scored four goals in 10 Turkish top-flight matches this season.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter