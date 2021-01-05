Sports News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

I am happy to have scored the winning goal- Caleb Ekuban

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban is happed to have scored the winning goal for Trabzonspor against Faith Karagumruk.



The game ended 2-1 and although Caleb's first goal was ruled out by VAR, he was able to make the difference.



"I wanted to reflect my feelings on the field today when I came out on the field. I am very happy that I scored the winning goal," he told the media after the game.



"My joy of goal was a move I made to entertain my teammates. The source of energy is my teammates. When I lose the ball, they fight. I also wanted to entertain them."



The former Leeds United man has scored four goals in 10 Turkish top-flight matches this season.

