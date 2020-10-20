Sports News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

I am happy to have joined the Black Stars- Alexander Djiku

Ghana international, Alexander Djiku

Black Stars new boy, Alexander Djiku, has expressed happiness after joining the national team during the international break.



He featured against Mali and Qatar during the break where Ghana lost 3-0 to Mali and won 5-1 against Qatar.



In his interview with the French media, he said he was happy to meet the Ayew brothers and Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey.



He also seeks to be part of the side for good.



"We know that there are management players. I was talking about the Ayew brothers earlier, but there is also Thomas Partey. Others did not come because it was the moment for the manager to test and I think they will be back at the next rally."



"I'm very happy to have joined this group but now it's up to me to work every day to come back and integrate the selection for good."

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.