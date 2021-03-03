Sports News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

I am happy to be finally here - New Hammarby forward David Accam

Striker, David Accam

Ghana international David Accam has expressed delight in finally making a return to Europe after arriving in Sweden to begin his career with Hammarby IF.



Accam arrived in Stockholm on Monday after delays due to visa issues in the United States where he has been playing for the past six years.



The 30-year-old joins the Swedish giants on loan from Major League Soccer side Nashville SC.



"I am happy to be finally here even though it took long for me to be here due to circumstances beyond my control but finally I am happy, everything is sorted and to come here and start training with the boys again," he told the club's TV channel.



"I did everything to come here as soon as I can but because of FED Ex and visa issues. I'm just happy everything is done and I am here now," he added.



The pacy attacker left Sweden for the United States in 2015, after successful spells with Ostersunds and Helsinborg.



He featured for MLS sides Chicago Fire, Philadelphia Union, Columbus Crew, and Nashville SC.



The tricky winger is not in a rush to start games as he works on his fitness following a long period of inactivity.



"I will start training tomorrow with the team, also I am not in a rush because I haven't played in a long time so we trying to get to a level where I am more comfortable with the team," said the player.