Sports News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

'I am extremely happy to return home' - Medeama striker Amed Toure

Medeama striker, Amed Toure

New Medeama SC signing Amed Toure is happy to return home after completing a move to the club as a free agent.



The 33-year-old, arrived in Ghana on Sunday penned a two-year deal after passing a mandatory medical at the Health Plus medical facility.



Toure was without a club after ending his short spell at Guinean top-flight league side AS Kaloum in December 2020.



"I am extremely happy to return to a place I call home – Ghana again and I look forward to my time in Tarkwa," The Burkinabe international medeamasc.com.



"Medeama is a fast-growing brand and I have been impressed with the project they are embarking on.



He added, "I want to be part history and so will contribute m quota to the success of the team."



"The love and warmth shown me since arriving has been phenomenal and hope we can make the fans happy. Its great to be among a fantastic group of players and we’ll continue to fight for this great club."



He has previously played for clubs in Ghana such as Asante Kotoko, Bechem United and Kessben FC (now Medeama SC).



Toure will have to wait a little longer to start his Medeama career as the second transfer window opens next month.



He is hugely regarded as the man to help turn things around in the final third after the club huffed and puffed since the start of the 2020-21 season.