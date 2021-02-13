Sports News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

I am excited to earn Black Stars call up - King Faisal striker Kwame Peprah

King Faisal striker Kwame Peprah

Kumasi King Faisal striker, Kwame Peprah has expressed his excitement following his inclusion in Charles Akonnor's 32 home-based players to kick Black Stars camping.



Ahead of next month's 2021 African Cup of Nations [Afcon] qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome, coach Charles Akonnor has announced a 32 man squad who are locally based players to kick off camping.



Kwame Peprah who has been on fire in the ongoing Ghana Premier League has been named in the squad.



In an interview with Alpha Radio, Peprah expressed his excitement for his inclusion.



"I am happy and the excitement is overwhelming," he said.



"Words cannot explain how grateful I am to God because without him I cannot do it but not forgetting my teammates as well."



"I will not let the call up ruin me but will rather fight hard to earn starting place in Black Stars," he added.



Ghana will be hosted by the Bafana Bafana in Jonanesberg before playing Sao Tome at the Cape Coast Stadium.