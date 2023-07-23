I am excited and ready to give it my all - Daniel Amartey after signing for Besiktas

Sports News of Sunday, 23 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Daniel Amartey expresses his boundless enthusiasm and commitment to his new club as he officially became part of Besiktas this week.



With a determination to give it his all on the field, the talented player is ready to make his mark in the hearts of supporters and etch his name in the annals of football history.



The Black Stars defender took to his Twitter page to tweet: "A new chapter begins with @Besiktas. Excited and Ready to give it my ALL,"



The experienced defender joined the Turkish club as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with English Premier League team Leicester City at the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.



The contract will run until 2026, with the versatile player set to play in Europe again.



The transfer process was completed swiftly, as the 27-year-old player arrived in Turkey early and successfully underwent a medical examination, as required by standard protocol for finalizing the transfer.



Besiktas confirmed the deal with an official statement on their website late on Friday, making their intentions clear for the upcoming season.



