Source: GNA

I am disappointed we did not win AFCON - Agyemang Badu

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, former Black Stars midfielder

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, former Black Stars midfielder and Under 20 World Cup winner has said, he remains disappointed Ghana could not clinch Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in his time.



Announcing his international retirement on December 31, 2020, the workaholic midfielder said, despite winning the U-20 World Cup trophy for Ghana in 2009, he was disappointed for missing the coveted AFCON title which had eluded Ghana for the past three decades.



Ghana has been to the AFCON finals in 2010 and 2015 and narrowly missed to Egypt and Ivory Coast leaving Ghana in a state of pain since.



However, he believes the current Black Stars guided by Coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor would lift the trophy for Ghana.



He said “Though I remain a bit disappointed in our collective failures to lift the AFCON title I know my colleagues around today have the requisite capacity to deliver the title for us very soon. Though I have hanged my playing boots I would always remain available to serve the nation in a different capacity”.



The 30-year-old midfielder was grateful to Ghana for contributing immensely to his career and felt proud when he donned the national colours.



“Wearing the national colours has always been a moment of pride and honour for me and my heart has always been with the teeming fans who have offered me unflinching support throughout the years,” he said.



He has earned 78 caps for the Ghana national team, scoring 11.

