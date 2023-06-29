I am determined to work hard and win trophies next season - Rocky Dwamena

Sports News of Thursday, 29 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko's dynamic attacker, Rocky Dwamena, has his sights set on a victorious future as he pledges unchanging commitment to hard work in the upcoming season.



Asante Kotoko signed Rocky Dwamena in September last year. The youngster joined the Porcupine Warriors from KHaris Sports Academy.



Dwamena has been rated highly by the club and was handed a three-year contract after impressing the technical team.



According to Dwamena, he received a lot of support from supporters after his goal against Tamale City.



Explaining his goal Dwamena said he saw that the Tamale City goalkeeper was off his line and his father was also at the stadium so he decided to take the chance to impress him.



“I remember the morning after the game,some of the management members called to congratulate me and I also received money from some fans who encouraged me, but I am determined to working hard to repay the faith and win trophies with the club next season,” he said.



Asante Kotoko ended the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season in 4th place with 52 points after 34 games.