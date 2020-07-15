Sports News of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I always wanted to make Kotoko jealous during my Hearts of Oak days - Osei Kuffour

Ghana Premier League legend, Emmanuel Osei Kuffour

Ghana Premier League legend and 2000 CAF Champions League top scorer, Emmanuel Osei Kuffour, has revealed why he always excelled when he played against Asante Kotoko in an Accra Hearts of Oak jersey.



Kuffour, who at a point in his career captained the Black Stars on a temporal basis, was one of the great players to have featured for both Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak.



The midfielder, nicknamed 'The General' was very integral in the Hearts of Oak team that trashed Kotoko 4-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



He told Revolt GH TV in an interview that he loved punishing the Porcupines for losing him to the Phobians.



"I'm a Kotoko fan and because I didn't get the chance to play for them, so I always made it a point to prove their leaders that they made a mistake of not signing me."



"I always wanted them to know that they have made a mistake. The way I played was a gift from God and I was always bold to show it on the pitch." Emmanuel Osei Kuffour concluded.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.