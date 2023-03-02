I always wanted to come back – Emmanuel Boateng on New England Revolution return

Sports News of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng has explained why he made a return to New England Revolution.



The midfielder’s contract with the club expired at the end of the 2022 Major League Soccer season.



But in February, the Ghanaian signed a new contract as a free agent.



Explaining why he returned to the club, Boateng said, "I have always wanted to be here since 2021 when I first signed here, I get along well with my teammates and I know the system that we want to play”



“It's been great playing here the last two years, so I always wanted to come back and he (agent) was like, you are a free agent and I think you've earned in this league to go find out some plays but ultimately I wanted to be back," he told New England Revolution media.



He is set to make his debut for the 2023 season against Houston Dynamo on Saturday, March 5, 2023.



Boateng joined New England in 2021 after winning the 2020 MLS with Columbus Crew.



The Right to Dream Academy graduate has spent most of his football career in the United States. He has had stints with LA Galaxy.