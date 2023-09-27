Iñaki Williams nominated for La Liga Player of the Month for September

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Athletic Club Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams has earned a nomination for the La Liga Player of the Month for September.



The Ghanaian international has been in amazing form for the Lions in the month of September, having featured in three matches with an assist and two goals to his credit.



Williams faces competition from Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona, Real Socieded's Takefuso Kubo and Girona's Savio.



Despite being an integral member of the team, Williams is yet to register his name on the scorecard for the Black Stars of Ghana after nine games.



However, his brother Nico Williams has been amazing for the same club, having scored one and provided three assists before picking up an injury.



Inaki is expected to lead Bilbao's attack while Nico is likely to start from the bench in their match day seven clash against Getafe at the San Mamés Barria Stadium on Wednesday, September 27.









