I advised Kingsley Sarfo to choose Sweden over Ghana - Enoch Adu Kofi

Former AIK midfielder, Enoch Adu Kofi, has revealed that he suggested to Kingsley Sarfo to choose Sweden over Ghana, but the latter did the opposite.



Sarfo drew the interests of both nations during his time at Sirius between 2014 and 2017. The diminutive left-footed attacking midfielder was a joy to watch.



Speaking about his regret of not choosing Denmark over Ghana, Adu Kofi recounted that Sarfo asked for his advice on who to play for between Sweden and Ghana.



He said he advised the then-Sirius man to play for Sweden but the Kumasi-born opted to play for Ghana instead.



"I remember Kingsley Sarfo came to me and asked 'Senior do you think I should play for Ghana or Sweden?' I advised him to play for Sweden but I didn't know why he played for (Ghana)," he told Pure FM.



When whether the decision meant Sarfo refused to heed the advice, he said: "Yes."



While explaining why he chose Ghana over Demark he was fixated on playing for the Black Stars because he had played for the Ghana-U17.



"Yeah, Denmark tried, but I was young that time (I only wanted to play for Ghana) and I was at my peak. I was playing Champions League and Europa League so I was very confident that something like that (playing for Ghana) would happen but..." he told Pure FM.



When asked whether he regret turning down Denmark, he said: "Oh yeah, sometimes I get worried, but because I feel that I deserve it."



He continued that if he should get the opportunity today, he would accept it.



"If it happens today, I would take that opportunity because we players always want to prove ourselves."



Kingsley Sarfo, who is currently enjoying a good spell in Cyprus - APOEL Nicosia, was handed his debut Black Stars call-up in 2017 but did not make an appearance.



Meanwhile, Enoch Adu Kofi, 33, currently plays for Finish side Ekenäs Idrottsförening. He joined the club in 2023 and has helped them secure qualification to the top-flight league.



Unlike Sarfo, Adu Kofi played for the Ghana U-17 team in 2006 before getting his first Black Stars in 2016. Despite the call-up, he did not make any appearance for the team.



He began his career at Liberty Professionals in Ghana before securing a move to Europe to play for OGC Nice in 2008.



He has played for some notable clubs including, Nordsjaelland, Malmo, Club Brugge, AIK, and others.





Watch Enoch Adu Kofi's interview below from 1:10:33











