Huseyin Gocek appointed to handle Qatar vs Ghana clash

Turkish International referee Huseyin Gocek will officiate Ghana's game against Qatar

Turkish International referee Huseyin Gocek has been appointed to officiate Monday’s friendly International between Asian Champions Qatar and the Black Stars of Ghana.



The 43-year-old was born in Istanbul in 1976. Huseyin officiated at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. He became a FIFA referee in 2008 and has since handled European Championships, UEFA Champions League and Europa League games. Gocek is regarded as one of the top referees in the Turkish Lig.



He was the referee in charge of the European under-21s game between Serbia and England which involved the racist and physical abuse of England's black players.



He will be assisted by Esat Sancaktar and Kerem Ersoy while Neslihan Muratdagi serve as the fourth official.



The game will be played at the Titanic sports Arena in Antalya, Turkey on Monday, October 12, 2020. Kick off Time: 6:30pm Turkish Time – 3:30 Ghana Time.



