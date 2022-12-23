'Hungry' Black Galaxies players demand unpaid qualification bonus

Sports News of Friday, 23 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Galaxies are demanding their unpaid bonus ahead of the 2023 African Nations Championship [CHAN].



Having defeated Benin, Annor Walker and his side came up against sworn rivals, Nigeria in the final of qualifiers.



However, the Black Galaxies defeated the Super Eagles B to return to the tournament for the first time since 2014.



Following the qualification, the team were expected to take home bonuses for qualification but after months, the playing body and the technical team are yet to receive their bonuses with less than a month to the start of the tournament.



According to reports, the players and the technical team want the bonuses paid before they leave the shores of the country for Egypt on Saturday where they will camp before the start of the tournament.



The report further adds that the players have been left unattended by officials of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] and the Sports Ministry making preparations difficult.



The team have been in camp for the past two weeks at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram and have come up against Hearts of Oak and Legon Cities in friendly games as part of preparations for the tournament.



The Black Stars will continue the preparations in Cairo where they are expected to intensify their training and play high-profile games.



The 2023 CHAN tournament which will be hosted in Algeria kicks off on Friday, January 13, 2022.



The Black Galaxies are housed in Group C alongside Madagascar, Sudan and Morocco.