Hull City receive offers for Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Benjamin Tetteh is a transfer target of a number of clubs in Europe.



This has been confirmed by his club, Hull City, as the club prepares for the start of the 2023/24 football season.



The striker joined the English Premier League outfit in 2022 after deciding to end his stay in Turkey where he played for Yeni Malatyaspor.



Despite being signed with a lot of expectations, Benjamin Tetteh is yet to make a real impact at Hull City.



Injury setbacks have slowed him down and denied him the chance to play regularly to show the Hull City fans what he is really made of.



According to Coach Liam Rosenior who is in charge of Hull City, there are offers for Benjamin Tetteh.



If a deal is reached, the striker will leave the club before the summer transfer window shuts.



"Tetteh wasn't involved [in pre-season friendly v Scunthorpe United]. We've had some interest from another club,” the Hull City gaffer said.



Benjamin Tetteh, 26, is understood to be open to the possibility of moving this summer but is ready to stay at Hull City for the upcoming season.