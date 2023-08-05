Hull City forward Benjamin Tetteh set to join French club Metz

Sports News of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hull City has reached an agreement with French club Metz for the transfer of Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh.



The impending move will see Tetteh make his way to Metz, where he is scheduled to undergo a medical assessment before finalizing the transfer to the French Ligue 1 outfit.



Tetteh, 26 years old, originally joined Hull City on a free transfer from Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor in July 2022. Despite a promising start, his time at Hull City was marked by a series of unfortunate injuries, including a hamstring injury in March that ruled him out for the remainder of the season.



During his spell at Hull City, Tetteh managed to contribute one goal and four assists across 17 appearances, accumulating a total of 811 minutes of playing time.



The agreement between Hull City and Metz signifies a new chapter in Tetteh's career, offering him the chance to reinvigorate his football journey in the competitive French Ligue 1.



As he prepares to undergo the necessary medical checks, the transfer is expected to be finalized in the coming days, with both clubs optimistic about the potential positive impact Tetteh can bring to Metz's squad.