Hughton is not good enough, give the job to local coaches –Mohammed Polo

Former Ghanaian international Mohammed Polo says Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton lacks tactical abilities and should be relieved of his role.



According to the former Hearts of Oak coach, there are coaches in the local league who can perform better than the former Brighton and Hove Albion manager.



He argued that Chris must be replaced with a coach who understands excellent football and will bring out the best in the players.



“In the local league, we have better coaches who play quality football and are far superior to Chris. We observed the level of excellence they brought to their games. We witnessed the caliber of players they developed and employed in their games. These coaches are unquestionably superior to the current coach of the Black Stars. This coach did not produce quality players or football. We must fire him and replace him with a better coach who understands excellent football”, he told Rainbow Sports.



Quizzed on who he thinks can perform better on the local scene than Hughton, Polo mentioned Bechem United’s Kasim Mingle and Michael Osei of Goldstars are better replacements for Chris Hughton.



“I want to emphasize that these coaches have played quality football and should be selected or appointed as the national team’s head coach. The quality players we see in the local league are trained and nurtured by our local coaches. So, if these coaches are developing fantastic players and playing quality football, we should give them the job because they deserve it”, he added.



Polo was a household name when he played for Hearts of Oak from1973 to 1979, scoring a total of 145 goals in 232 games for the Phobians.



He went on to have stints with Al-Wasl in Dubai, Accra Great Olympics and 105 FC Libreville in Gabon before venturing into coaching where he managed Hearts of Oak, Stade Malien of Mali and Accra Great Olympics.



