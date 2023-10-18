Hughton, Okraku gave Black Stars 'dress down' after 4-0 US mauling - Journalist

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Black Stars players were censured by head of the Ghana Football Association and head coach Chris Hughton after their 4-0 defeat to the United States on October 18.



The dress down, was delivered before Hughton and Jordan Ayew, came out of the dressing room for post match interviews, journalist Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo disclosed on Twitter (now X).



“I’ve never waited this long for an away team post-match press conference. Hughton has yet to show up here. Apparently, he’s in the dressing room with Kurt Okraku giving the players a dress down,” Fentuo tweeted, he added, “He should finish and come for his own at the presser!”



The United States delivered an emphatic defeat to Ghana in an international friendly played in Nashville on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.



The Black Stars team was dismantled in the first half by the Americans who hit four unanswered goals in the first half of the game.



The rout started with Giovanni Reyna’s strike on the 10th minute mark after a poor clearance by the Black Stars.



Nine minutes later Christian Pulisic made it two from the penalty spot before Balogun struck a third on the 22nd minute. It meant the Americans had hit three goals in 12 minutes.



The final goal came three minutes from the break through an indirect freekick converted by Giovanni Reyna for his second goal on the night.



The result means Chris Hughton’s side has conceded six goals in less than a week after an earlier 2-0 defeat to Mexico in Charlotte.



