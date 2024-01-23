You are here: HomeSports2024 01 23Article 1912573

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hughton, Ofori, Dede Ayew in trouble as social media users bay for blood over AFCON performance

« Prev

Next »

Comments (31)

Listen to Article

Ghanaians want Chris Hughton gone Ghanaians want Chris Hughton gone

The humiliating performance of the Black Stars of Ghana in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations has stirred up heated calls on social media with Ghanaians demanding the heads of coach Chris Hughton, skipper Andre Ayew and goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

The fury of Ghanaians who had little expectations of the Black Stars has reached a new crescendo owing to how the team capitulated and gave away a two-goal lead to Mozambique who were considered underdogs.

The Black Stars looked to be cruising into the last 16 thanks to two Jordan Ayew penalties, one in each half.

But Geny Catamo pulled one back from the spot on 91 minutes before Reinildo Mandava's header broke Ghana's hearts.

Mozambique finished bottom of Group B, while Ghana need a miracle to progress as one of the four best third-placed sides.

The shocking draw which has placed Ghana’s qualification chances in jeopardy has irked Ghanaians deeply.

For Chris Hughton, the anger is premised on some decisions and calls he made in the game which many believe became a turnaround in Ghana’s fortunes.

They believe that the substitution of Joseph Paintsil for Andre Ayew was not only bizarre but a senseless move that ultimately cost Ghana a place in the knockout.

On Andre Ayew, his costly penalty and overall performance has annoyed some Ghanaians who motion that the game against Mozambique should be his last in a Ghana jersey.

Richard Ofori’s mistake that resulted in the second goal for the Mozambicans has also made him public enemy number one with attacks on him.

























Comments:
This article has 31 comment(s), give your comment