Hughton, Ofori, Dede Ayew in trouble as social media users bay for blood over AFCON performance

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The humiliating performance of the Black Stars of Ghana in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations has stirred up heated calls on social media with Ghanaians demanding the heads of coach Chris Hughton, skipper Andre Ayew and goalkeeper Richard Ofori.



The fury of Ghanaians who had little expectations of the Black Stars has reached a new crescendo owing to how the team capitulated and gave away a two-goal lead to Mozambique who were considered underdogs.



The Black Stars looked to be cruising into the last 16 thanks to two Jordan Ayew penalties, one in each half.



But Geny Catamo pulled one back from the spot on 91 minutes before Reinildo Mandava's header broke Ghana's hearts.



Mozambique finished bottom of Group B, while Ghana need a miracle to progress as one of the four best third-placed sides.



The shocking draw which has placed Ghana’s qualification chances in jeopardy has irked Ghanaians deeply.



For Chris Hughton, the anger is premised on some decisions and calls he made in the game which many believe became a turnaround in Ghana’s fortunes.



They believe that the substitution of Joseph Paintsil for Andre Ayew was not only bizarre but a senseless move that ultimately cost Ghana a place in the knockout.



On Andre Ayew, his costly penalty and overall performance has annoyed some Ghanaians who motion that the game against Mozambique should be his last in a Ghana jersey.



Richard Ofori’s mistake that resulted in the second goal for the Mozambicans has also made him public enemy number one with attacks on him.





It just hit me that Jordan Ayew who is our best penalty taker didn’t play that Penalty against Uruguay in Qatar because Dede Ayew might have been chasing a Record at the world cup too



Makes me sick — Kay???? (@KayPoissonOne) January 23, 2024

Dede Ayew was everyone’s favorite that small guy in the midst of grown men but talented and cute and devoted. What happened to that Dede??? — Lisa Fernandes ???? (@Sister_Grr) January 23, 2024

Last game Jordan Ayew just Dey keep ball. Innaki Dey do runs he no Dey pass. Dede Ayew enter pitch and suddenly Jordan Ayew knew how to cross into the 18 lmao ???? — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) January 23, 2024

Dede Ayew presses so well and Jordan draws a lot of fouls for the team….Attacking players,,,Look at your stats???????????????????????????????????????? — BiG JiGGa???????????????????? (@JIGGGA_MAN) January 23, 2024

Dede Ayew should have rested for the next match. Now he come divide Jordan Ayew’s 2 goals by 0 make eturn nothing. You shouldn't be opening your hands like Bellingham when defending in ur 18 — Kuame Oliver (@KuameOliver_) January 23, 2024

Shameful coach and his useless shameful technical team. Chris Hughton and his technical team must be dissolved. pic.twitter.com/xw7FynhtVw — Johnson (@gh_lentiz) January 23, 2024

Chris Hughton’s strange changes causes Ghana Blackstars downfall against Mozambique at the AFCON ???? pic.twitter.com/DJm3YkwuPZ — code micky (@code_micky) January 22, 2024

Sack Richard olele Kingston for picking Richard Ofori over wallocot & ati zigi



Sack Chris hughton for this shambolic coaching



Sack Dede ayew now



Sack Kurt okraku the FA president



Throw baba iddrisu for didier drogba ein house make ein dogs bite am



Arrest Richard Ofori… — Leo CULU Moh INT Miami???????????????? ???? ???????????????? (@fawogyimiiko) January 23, 2024

Ship dealer knew this beforehand. He said Chris Hughton’s tactics is bogoyaa days before the commencement of the AFCON. pic.twitter.com/5YagHBqFUV — Kofi Apply (@Kofi_Akwaboah) January 23, 2024

Aside needlessly conceding the corner kick, Richard Ofori was also wrongly positioned for the equalizer.



VIDEO CREDIT: @CAF_Online #AFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/hbJQaMQNHj — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? (@MrBoadu) January 23, 2024