Huge financial protection for clubs as GFA put players and staff on mandatory insurance policy

Football players in Ghana are expected to get a historic financial protection with the Ghana Football Association set to enroll the principal actors on the National Health Insurance Policy in the West African nation, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.



A combined 3,500 players and staff from the Premier League, Division One and the Women's Premier League will benefit from the mandatory insurance cover.



The laudable initiative, which will cost the Ghana FA a substantial amount of money, will see players, technical staff and management members enrolled on the policy.



Each clubs will be required not to register more than 50 personnel - who will benefit from the lifetime package on the domestic front.



The Ghana Football Association has set aside $26,000 for registration and other logistical activities of the beneficiaries.



This will be a monumental heave of sigh relief for clubs who have struggled to enroll their staff on the National Health Insurance Scheme - and have risked being sanctioned by the state authorities over the years.



While the FA shoulder some of the financial responsibilities on clubs, taken off the cost involved in the insurance cover of their staff has come timely amid coronavirus shutdown that has wrecked local football.

