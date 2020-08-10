Sports News of Monday, 10 August 2020

Huge expectations as Nana Yaw Amponsah starts Kotoko job

CEO of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah

The journey to redeeming the lost image of Kumasi Asante Kotoko begins today as Nana Yaw Amponsah takes office as the club’s CEO.



The pomp of Friday’s unveiling has now been left in the past as serious work aimed at rebuilding Kotoko commences.



For the next thirty-six months, Nana Yaw Amponsah is expected to complete the construction of training and hostel facilities at Adako Jachie, win the CAF Champions League and also dominate the Ghana Premier League.



Off the field, Amponsah is expected to elevate Kotoko’s brand and make it appealing to corporate institutions, validate his claim of Kotoko being the biggest in the country with data on the club’s fans as well as ensuring that operations of the club are in synch with modern football administration.



These tasks, though difficult are not insurmountable for the enterprising football administrator who has proven beyond any doubt that with the right conditions, he could take the club back to its days of glory.



To achieve these objectives, Nana Yaw will need the support and most importantly their patience, a virtue which can’t be associated with the result demanding supporters of the great Fabulous club.



But Nana Yaw can save himself from being on the wrong side of Kotoko’s fans if he communicates well with them.



This is according to Jerome Otchere whose authority on Kotoko issues can not be questioned.



Jerome tells www.ghanaweb.com that Nana Yaw Amponsah will have to meet the fans and explain in detail how he plans to move the club forward.



Jerome contends that once the fans are on the same boat as the former Phar Rangers chief, he will have their backing even in difficult times.



Jerome Otchere is beyond conviction that Nana Yaw Amponsah is the right man to lead the club at this particular time.



"I don't anyone anywhere who can tell me that Nana Yaw is not the right person to lead the club. He's demonstrated competence and we all can attest to the kind of work he was doing at Phar Rangers. I have a lot of confidence that he can do the job so we should all support".



"To get the fans on his side, Nana Yaw and his management must clearly put out their plans and effectively communicate it and constantly engage the fans on all levels", he added





