Hudson-Odoi to seek permanent Chelsea departure in summer - Report

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

According to a recent report by the Athletic, English-born Ghanaian winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi, may consider leaving Chelsea in the upcoming summer after his loan spell with Bayer Leverkusen.



The young talent, who rose through the ranks at Chelsea's youth academy and has 126 appearances and a Champions League title under his belt, signed a five-year deal in 2019 after declining an offer to join Bayern Munich.



However, due to injuries and falling out of favour with previous coaches, he has been loaned to Leverkusen, where his performances have been underwhelming.



The Athletic reports that Hudson-Odoi may seek a new, permanent team in the summer in order to reignite his career.



As his contract will be entering its final year, Chelsea may need to extend his contract or risk losing him for a low fee or even for free.



Hudson-Odoi can negotiate with foreign clubs in January 2024, and with English teams in June of that year.



